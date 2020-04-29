https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-handwritten-fbi-notes-unsealed-framed-flynn-goal-truth-admission-get-lie-can-prosecute-get-fired/

General Mike Flynn

The DOJ on Wednesday informed the Court it has produced more documents to General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn:

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

The FBI framed General Flynn!

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.

Did Mueller’s team have these newly disclosed documents all along?

“Note that the enclosed spreadsheet (DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475), which contains messages between and among various Bureau personnel, is an index and another detailed version of these messages is forthcoming.”

The evidence was marked DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475

SCO = Special Counsel’s Office

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell said this week that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.

