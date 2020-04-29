https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-handwritten-fbi-notes-unsealed-framed-flynn-goal-truth-admission-get-lie-can-prosecute-get-fired/
General Mike Flynn
The DOJ on Wednesday informed the Court it has produced more documents to General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.
Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn:
“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”
🚨🚨 DEVELOPING…
Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn:
“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”
FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020
TRENDING: De Blasio Threatens “Jewish Community” With Mass Arrests After Funeral Gathering
The FBI framed General Flynn!
Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:
1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or
2) Catch Flynn in a lie.
Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.
How they planned to get Flynn removed:
1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or
2) Catch Flynn in a lie.
Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/Vty3FYaSt9
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020
Did Mueller’s team have these newly disclosed documents all along?
“Note that the enclosed spreadsheet (DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475), which contains messages between and among various Bureau personnel, is an index and another detailed version of these messages is forthcoming.”
The evidence was marked DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475
SCO = Special Counsel’s Office
Take a look at how the evidence is marked.
DOJSCO-700023473 – DOJSCO700023475
SCO = Special Counsel’s Office
Curious if Team Mueller had these all along… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/weMQyDYQXa
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020
Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell said this week that the documents produced found further misconduct by Mueller’s thug prosecutor Brandon Van Grack specifically.