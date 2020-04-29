http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/b8YzpFBAEmo/business-finance-news-politics-coronavirus-3810b815-be69-4c66-bf44-ae9abe25b735.html

Business and finance coverage is the fastest-growing area of news and information content during the coronavirus era, according to data from SimilarWeb.

The big picture: For the first time in several years, politics is not the top news category in America, or globally.

Driving the news: Of the several hundred global news websites measured by SimilarWeb for this analysis, business and finance news websites grew 42% year-over-year, while other types of news, like sports, lost significant traffic.

FoxBusiness.com saw the highest percentage growth out of any business website, growing 140.5% year-over-year from last year’s first quarter to this year’s, per SimilarWeb.

The fastest-growing finance and news websites also include oilprice.com, barrons.com, marketwatch.com, investing.com, money.cnn.com, fool.com (Motley Fool), ft.com, cnbc.com and wsj.com.

Bloomberg says the number of new subscribers in March was up 178%, with average daily new subscribers up by 4x the historical rate. The company says its social-first video news network QuickTake was up 71%in March.

CNBC says it saw a record 115 million unique visitors in March, per Comscore, an increase of 98% year-over-year.

Between the lines: Viewership of business television is also up, alongside the rest of cable news and television news, as people are stuck at home.

Looking at the first full week in April for three key financial cable TV news networks in aggregate (CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg), we see 10% growth in their average audience month-over-month and 60% growth year-over year, according to a spokesperson at Comscore.

