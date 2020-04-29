https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/veterans-daniels-unemployment-coronavirus/2020/04/29/id/965327

Country legend Charlie Daniels, who founded the veteran benefit non-profit The Journey Home Project, says the need for help is more urgent now than he’s ever seen.

“The needs are more basic now,” Daniels said during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“Now it’s down to somebody not having $5 in their pockets to buy a sandwich with. Some of the people with families, some with children, and some with little children, the rent is due and they can’t pay it. The difference I’ve seen now is the need is more immediate. This is for the basic things to live on – it has really grown.”

The Journey Home is a non-profit organization that connects donors with veterans’ organization dedicated to “providing veterans with rehabilitation, reintegration and opportunities as they transition to civilian life.”

Veterans unemployment rose sharply in March amid massive business closures and widespread layoffs related to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.1 million people and killed more than 227,000 worldwide. In the U.S., at least 1 million people have been infected and 60,000-plus have died.

Officials from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the unemployment rate for all veterans jumped to 4.1 in March from 3.6 percent in February.

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow or More Systems Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

