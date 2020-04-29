https://www.westernjournal.com/chiefs-starter-breeland-arrested-plethora-charges-claims-framed/

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on a multitude of charges in South Carolina on Tuesday, but he had a perfectly good explanation for the arrest: He didn’t do it, and he was framed.

Officers in York County, South Carolina, arrested the former Clemson star at a gas station and piled on charges after Breeland allegedly was found to be smoking marijuana and resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

NFL.com reported Breeland was charged with having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, driving without a license and resisting arrest.

But the Super Bowl champion claims he was set up.

“Lot of people wanna speculate On my situation and don’t know the facts I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw,” Breeland tweeted late Tuesday.

It was unclear whether he was saying police officers or others framed him.

“I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged,” Breeland said.

The 28-year-old, who is from Allendale, South Carolina, then reminded the public of the presumption of innocence.

“I’m not fighting to clear a name I don’t care wat people think I know the truth innocent until proven guilty,” he wrote.

Both tweets have been deleted by the player, but Chiefs Now shared screen shots of them on Facebook.

Some interesting tweets from Bashaud Breeland. As we learned with Tyreek Hill’s situation last year, not everything is what it seems. As this thing plays out, the truth will eventually reveal itself. Posted by Chiefs Now on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Attorneys for Breeland issued a statement later Wednesday in which they too said he is “innocent unless proven otherwise.”

Statement from attorneys representing #Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland via his agents pic.twitter.com/J0NQ0gFthV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2020

Breeland and his legal team are correct that he is innocent in the eyes of the courts until the justice system determines he is guilty.

But his account of the events is vastly different from the story being told by law enforcement.

TMZ Sports reported it had obtained an arrest report in which a sheriff’s deputy said he observed the Chiefs’ corner smoking marijuana with two other men at the gas station.

The deputy said Breeland attempted to flee the area after being approached.

According to the report, the deputy first corraled Breeland with the threat of a taser and eventually drew a service pistol after the NFL star refused to show his hands.

The report said Breeland gave police permission to examine the contents of his mobile phone, which contained communications about “drug transactions.”

The cornerback allegedly told police he was buying, not selling drugs, and described himself as a “marijuana enthusiast,” TMZ reported.

The Chiefs told NFL.com they are aware of Breeland’s arrest but did not immediately issue a statement on the matter.

Breeland signed with the Chiefs before the 2019 season and had an interception in Super Bowl LIV, picking off San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garropolo in the second quarter.

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HMA5XXYWO7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs won the game with an epic comeback 31-20 after falling behind 20-10 in the third quarter.

Breeland played college football at the University of Clemson before being selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2014 NFL Draft.

