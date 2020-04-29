https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/china-stole-remdesivir-gilead-tried-patent-drug-january-knowing-months-ago-treat-coronavirus-trying-make-money-off-pandemic/

The deadly China coronavirus that started in China sometime in late 2019 has now circled the globe.



Evidence suggests that the coronavirus was not from a Wuhan wet market but came from a lab in the city. We still don’t know whether the deadly virus was leaked intentionally or if it was an accident.

But we do know that the Chinese attempted to market a cure for the coronavirus to the world in January after the virus began to spread.



China was going to cash in on their pandemic.

We reported earlier in late March FOX News host Tucker Carlson reported on a CHINESE study in the Western press on the origin of the novel coronavirus. The study concluded the deadly virus came out of local laboratories in Hubei Province. The smoking gun in the study was the viral link to horseshoe bats which are not sold in local wet markets and are not native to Wuhan. In fact the closest colony is 900 kilometers away. There is no evidence horseshoe bats were sold in the Wuhan wet markets. The local labs used this bat specimen and the virus likely came from a lab in Wuhan.

According to the report the coronavirus came from either the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention or Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.

These reports linking bats to the coronavirus started making the rounds back in January. A research paper published in the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention determined the source of the coronavirus is a laboratory near the Seafood Market in Wuhan.

Earlier this month The Gateway Pundit reported that the China coronavirus has connections to former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin. For starters, Jiang is the grandfather of Jiang Zhicheng, who has a controlling interest in WuXi AppTec, which controls Fosun Pharma.

Chart via Yaacov Apelbaum

In January of this year, weeks after the coronavirus was first reported in China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology applied for a patent on a US drug, Remdesivir, used to treat coronavirus infections.

Today we are able to provide a copy of China’s application:

Note that the Chinese changed the drug name in their application and called it “Redoxivir”.

They also admit in their application that they illegally reverse engineered the Remdesivir without Gilead’s permission for ‘humanitarian’ reasons due to the pending epidemic .

Remdesivir is used for the treatment of Ebola and coronavirus infections. The drug showed early success in Washington state treating the coronavirus outbreak near Seattle.

On Wednesday Dr. Fauci praised the recent test showing results with Remdesivir in treating the coronavirus.

After the coronavirus leaked out in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, the Chinese attempted to make money by applying for the patent on the drug remdesivir used to treat the deadly virus.

Was the coronavirus leaked by accident or was it intentional? Will we ever know?



Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum and D. Manny

