Beijing’s state media has declared today that ‘the US government has failed its people and the world’ as America now accounts for a third of the global infection tally.

Global Times, a state-run newspaper, claimed in an article Wednesday that ‘Chinese people won’t allow their country to suffer vast infections like the US’.

The column came after infections across the US increased by more than 27,000 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to just over one million.

The Chinese media blamed the US government for failing American people by placing ‘their political interests above the life-threatening epidemic’.

In an opinion piece published by Global Times today, the newspaper responded to America’s current infection tally by saying that ‘the US government has failed its people and also failed the world’.

‘The US is home to more than 300 million people. If the same proportion of infections were to have occurred in China, a country with over 1.4 billion people, 4 million people would have been infected, about 50 times more than the actually number of reported cases.

But the state media claimed that Chinese people would not allow their country to suffer such vast infections.

The news outlet also asserted that American politicians showed an inability to contain the coronavirus outbreak by dodging responsibilities and prioritising the upcoming election.

The article then continued by listing three things that ‘the US government is supposed to do’.

‘First, it needs to apologize to its people and admit it has mishandled the epidemic.

‘Second, it must learn lessons and take decisive measures to fight against the virus and reduce infections and deaths.

‘Third, it should push forward international cooperation and create conditions for a global fight to eliminate the novel coronavirus,’ the newspaper wrote.

‘However, the US government has done none of those things. The US Democrats have not served as a supportive force to unite US society at this critical moment, and instead have eyed on the elections and placed their political interests above the life-threatening epidemic,’ the tabloid concluded.

Global Times’ comment comes as the US now has more than one million coronavirus cases across the country – accounting for a third of the global tally – as the death toll rises to more than 56,000.

In New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, infections increased on Monday by 3,900, bringing the total number of cases to just over 290,000.

The death toll in New York state increased by 337 overnight, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 17,300.

It also comes as the US has ordered intelligence investigations into whether China initially downplayed and hid the emerging coronavirus threat, a Wednesday report revealed, as President Donald Trump continues to place blame for the size of the pandemic.

Trump appeared to refer to the orders during his Monday press conference at the White House.

‘We’re doing very serious investigations,’ the president said during his nearly-daily briefing. ‘We are not happy with that whole situation, because we believe it could have been stopped at the source, it could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.’

The Chinese tabloid has blasted the ‘hold China accountable’ campaign as ‘a form of political hooliganism’ in a separate piece yesterday. Pictured, nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak on April 10 in New York City

The president continues to deflect blame for the coronavirus crisis in the US, claiming it would have been less severe if Beijing were more forthcoming with the severity of the virus in China toward the end of last year.

He has also often showered praise on himself and his administration for shutting down travel from China in the early stages of the outbreak.

The Chinese tabloid has blasted the ‘hold China accountable’ campaign as ‘a form of political hooliganism’ in a separate piece yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen visiting a commercial street in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province on April 22

The coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the globe has infected over 3 million people and claimed more than 218,000 lives. The picture taken on February 5 shows people wearing face masks line up to purchase face masks from a makeshift stall in Hong Kong

‘It is a form of political hooliganism that fits the combative advisers around Trump who usually do things by breaking the bottom line.

‘It is also in line with the growing anxiety among US policymakers about the rise of China, leaving such hooliganism easily peddled in the current US media arena,’ the state media suggested.

‘The US response to the epidemic is undoubtedly one of the worst in the world. While the country’s powerful elites should shoulder inescapable responsibility, the Trump administration’s wrongdoing turn out to be mostly blameful.

Global Times continued: ‘The epidemic has reflected some surprising flaws in the US governance. It has also shown us how irresponsible and selfish some top US politicians are.’

The coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the globe has infected over 3 million people and claimed more than 218,000 lives.