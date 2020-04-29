http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FqX7XfFCZkQ/

About 11,600 dead people remain on the state of Virginia’s voter rolls, according to a court brief filed in United States District Court.

A court brief filed by the Public Legal Interest Foundation (PILF) alleges grave issues with Virginia’s voter rolls just as a lawsuit in the state seeks to strip witness requirements on mail-in ballots in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

According to PILF, there are about 11,600 dead people on Virginia’s voter rolls — all of whom would receive mail-in ballots if an election were held by mail. These nearly 12,000 dead voters have corresponding published obituaries.

Another 1,772 registered voters have commercial addresses listed as their primary residence and nearly 600 voters have been flagged as having duplicated registrations.

On Wednesday, the court accepted PILF’s brief.

As Breitbart News wrote this month, PILF research shows that 28.4 million mail-in ballots have gone missing in the last four election cycles dating back to 2012. In the 2016 and 2018 elections, a total of about 16.4 million mail-in ballots went missing.

Currently, elected Democrats are lobbying for nationwide mail-in voting for the November presidential election — a move that would potentially deliver ballots to an estimated 24 million ineligible voters. The plan is being bankrolled by organizations funded by billionaire George Soros.

The brief is related to an ongoing lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The case number is 6:20-cv-00024.

