On Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” David Stockman, the head of the Office of Management and Budget under President Reagan and the “father of Reaganomics,” said President Trump is “the victim of malpractice by his doctors.”

Stockman says the American population is actually three countries – those under 16 who have suffered only five deaths from Coronavirus but suffer an average of 44,000 deaths per year from other causes; those from 16 to 64, and those over 64, who experience the highest death rate by far.

“What we should be doing is keeping the schools open, the commerce open, the market place and jobs open, and sheltering and isolating and protecting and treating and assisting the elderly , especially those that have one or two or three diseases which are especially vulnerable to this virus.”

Instead, he said, the Presidents’ medical advisors “recommended one-size-fits-all to cope with this Coronavirus. That is upside down and, excuse my French, ass backwards when it comes to what we should be doing.”

However, Stockman said, we have “an economy falling apart” because Democrats “are now digging in, trying to exaggerate enormously the threat of this thing and supporting mayors and governors who are basically sabotaging their own economies and then they come whining to Washington for bailouts because their revenues are drying up.”

Stockman added, “I have never seen anything this crazy. I have never seen a hysteria like this. We are literally destroying the fiscal viability of this country.”

He also took a few shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying, “He’s no hero in my view. He’s a pretentious windbag, as far as I am concerned…and his advice should be totally ignored.

“When you have a risk of death for grandparents and great grandparents that is 7,600 times larger than for the kids, and 20 times larger than for the working population, it is bad advice, even medically, to tell the president to shut down the whole country.”

