The status of Tara Reade’s sexual assault complaint against Joe Biden filed with Washington, D.C., police has been changed from active to inactive in the past week, One America News reported Wednesday.

“The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has suddenly, without explanation, killed its active investigation into sex abuse charges against presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden,” OAN’s Richard Pollack reported.

D.C. Metro spokeswoman Brianna Jordan confirmed the case is not active.

“This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide,” she told the Daily Caller.

Tara Reade had filed a D.C. police report April 9, alleging in 1993, then-Sen. Biden penetrated her with his fingers without her consent. Biden’s campaign denied the allegation, saying it “absolutely did not happen.”

The case was under review as of April 22, one week ago, DC Metro PD spokeswoman Kristen Metzger had told the Daily Caller, adding it was outside the statute of limitations from being able to prosecute.

