The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into a sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “now an inactive case,’ a department spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

The MPD provided no explanation for the change in status of the criminal complaint filed by accuser Tara Reade, which the department described as “an active, ongoing investigation” as of one week ago.

What are the details?

Reade claims Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was an aide in his Senate office. She says that she filed an internal personnel complaint against Biden during the time she worked for him, and that her initial complaint was ignored.

Reade’s sexual assault complaint was reported in late March when she came forward to two separate left-leaning outlets, saying that Biden put his hands under her clothes and digitally penetrated her without her consent. As her story began to gain steam, she filed the criminal complaint with the D.C. police on April 9, knowing, she said, that the statute of limitations had run.

On April 22, MPD public affairs officer Kristen Metzger told Fox News of Reade’s complaint against Biden, “This is an active, ongoing investigation that is part of our regular review process.”

But on Wednesday, MPD spokeswoman Brianna Jordon told the outlet, “This is an inactive case and there are no additional details to provide.”

In reaction to the news that the status of the investigation had changed, Reade told Fox News, “I’ve made a police report for safety reasons only. I am outside the criminal statue of limitation. However, by making that police report, it allows a mechanism for me to safety plan and work with a victim advocate. I am willing to cooperate with any law enforcement if there is any inquiry or investigation in the future.”

Biden’s campaign has adamantly denied the allegations against the candidate, but Biden has yet to respond personally to the accusations from Reade at all. Despite numerous televised interviews since Reade came forward, not one reporter has asked Biden about Reade’s claims.

