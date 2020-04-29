https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/de-blasio-threatens-jewish-community-arrests-funeral-gathering/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Democrat) issued a warning to the “Jewish community” that he would arrest them for gathering in public as they did for a rabbi’s funeral in the Williamsburg neighborhood Tuesday night. De Blasio personally intervened in the funeral gathering as a violation of social distancing rules for the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic. When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus”

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

“We have lost so many these last two months + I understand the instinct to gather to mourn. But large gatherings will only lead to more deaths + more families in mourning. We will not allow this. I have instructed the NYPD to have one standard for this whole city: zero tolerance.”

“I empathisize with the desire to mourn those we’ve lost, but this is absolutely unacceptable. The Mayor is on the scene and the NYPD is breaking this up.”

The mayor’s spokeswoman commented earlier.

Photos and video:

De Blasio’s threat was not well received:

