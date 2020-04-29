https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/deep-state-darling-ellen-nakashima-wapo-writer-behind-weeks-trump-grenell-fake-news-hit-piece-also-first-report-russia-hacked-dnc-2016/

Ellen Nakashima is the Washington Post writer behind this week’s fake news report that President Trump was responsible for the coronavirus threat that was quickly debunked by DNI Richard Grenell.

But this wasn’t the first piece of Deep State garbage that she posted in her career as a liberal journalist.

We reported earlier — The Washington Post reported on Monday night that President Trump’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited the virus threat. In other words, the pandemic is Trump’s fault because of negligence!

What BS.

POTUS’ intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat. ⁦@gregpmiller⁩ and me https://t.co/oDIU9m5OP9 — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) April 27, 2020

Richard Grenell quickly tore into this fake news piece.

According to Grenell the White House told the WaPo the story was not true before it was published.

But the WaPo buried their comments.

This isn’t true. And we told you this before you wrote. And you put the DNI denial of your premise in paragraph 9. https://t.co/kVYJvGxL0r — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 28, 2020

But this is not the first piece of Deep State garbage started by Nakashima .

In June 2016, Nakashima reported that the Russians hacked the DNC database and stole Trump opposition research:

Russian hackers penetrated DNC database, stole Trump oppo research file https://t.co/qIAvAVH4nT — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) June 14, 2016

Nakashima was one of the first, if not the first, to claim Russian hacking of the DNC. The good Deep State pundit reported that the firm Crowdstrike had uncovered this information.

Nakashima reported:

Russian government hackers penetrated the computer network of the Democratic National Committee and gained access to the entire database of opposition research on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to committee officials and security experts who responded to the breach.

Nakashima broadcast the Crowdstrike name in her post as those who uncovered the Russian hacking:

“It’s the job of every foreign intelligence service to collect intelligence against their adversaries,” said Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike, the cyber firm called in to handle the DNC breach and a former head of the FBI’s cyber division. He noted that it is extremely difficult for a civilian organization to protect itself from a skilled and determined state such as Russia.

Unfortunately for Nakashima, the Crowdstrike claim in her June 2016 reporting has been all but debunked. Yaacov Apelbaum dissected the Crowdstrike claim and offered ample evidence of its bogus nature (See Who Done It?)

We’ve reported how NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney also determined that the DNC emails weren’t hacked:

NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney on continuation of #RussiaGate fever: “The problem with the Mueller Report & the Rosenstein indictment is it’s based on lies.” FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/qiTOpvNd2q pic.twitter.com/tDSSSg0j0H — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) June 3, 2019

Nakashima has a series of posts where she backs Deep State claims:

Russian spies hacked the Olympics and tried to make it look like North Korea did it, U.S. officials say https://t.co/OEujtXWJyP — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) February 25, 2018

Nakashima was a proud reporter for Crowdstrike information:

CrowdStrike finds strong proof that Russian military spy agency hacked DNC; GRU also hacked Ukrainian army https://t.co/0CcCsdgJIH — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 22, 2016

Ellen Nakashima at the Washington Post is a faithful servant for the Deep State which means everything she writes is suspect and should be taken with a grain of salt until proven legitimate.

