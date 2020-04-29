https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-states-bankruptcy-senate/2020/04/29/id/965281

Democrats are going to use Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., own words against him in his re-election campaign this year.

While McConnell is running on his influence in Washington, using his words in his campaign ads, Democrats are going to try to pin them against him with regard to his call to have broke states declare bankruptcy as opposed to being bailed out by coronavirus relief aid.

“I would anticipate seeing them in a lot of campaign ads,” Ditch Mitch Fund executive director Ryan Aquilina, told The Hill.

Aquilina called the McConnell’s call for bankruptcy protection for states “the single stupidest thing I have seen him say in quite some time.”

“I think in a state like Kentucky it really is an attack on pensions, it’s an attack on the Medicaid program, on cops,” he added to The Hill.

Democrats seek to make the Kentucky case against McConnell’s national views, which a Democratic strategist called “problematic” for his re-election campaign and exposes a “disparity in [GOP] priorities,” according to The Hill.

“McConnell has made clear that he’s happy to hand out massive corporate bailouts,” the strategist told The Hill.

“And he now wants all these strings attached for state and local governments who fund essential services.”

Regardless, Kentucky is a state widely ranked as “likely Republican,” making McConnell a tough opponent, even if some voters might be seeking change as he seeks his seventh term in the Senate.

“McConnell has done some things for Kentucky that remind people just what it means to have the Senate Republican leader,” former campaign adviser Scott Jennings told The Hill, adding it is not surprising “Democrats are mad about something Mitch McConnell did.”

“What I’m hearing from a lot of people is that somebody has to step up to the plate here and start to ask some hard questions about all the money we’re spending,” Jennings added.

McConnell’s attempts to bring some fiscal responsibility might not sit well with Democratic voters, particularly if the people are disenchanted with the larger forces in the economy during better than the Kentucky voters.

“Special interests win; we lose – same old Mitch,” a narrator in an ad for McConnnell’s top Democratic challenge Amy McGrath said, per the report.

