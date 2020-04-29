http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S_q0hv9rfU8/

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that Gilead Sciences study showing potential for treating the coronavirus with Remdesivir was “good news.”

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Fauci said.

Fauci cautioned that the treatment was not a “knockout” for treating the virus but said that the data showed “a very important proof of concept.”

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” he said.

The preliminary results of the drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a five-day dosage of Remdesivir improved, according to Gilead Sciences.

“So that’s something that will go with 31% improvement. Doesn’t seem like a knockout, 100%, it is a very important proof of concept,” he said.

Fauci said that the data reminded him of the first time that he discovered a drug that worked treating HIV.

He also said that the NIH had looked at the data and that it would be peer-reviewed.

“We think it’s really opening the door to the fact that we now have the capability of treating, and I can guarantee you, as more people, more companies, more investigators get involved it’s going to be better and better,” Fauci said.

