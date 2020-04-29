https://www.theblaze.com/news/elon-musk-demands-free-america-now

Elon Musk blasted stay-at-home measures across the country on Wednesday, and demanded that leaders reopen the American economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the details?

In an early morning tweet, Musk, billionaire Tesla CEO,

wrote, “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

Musk, 48, also lauded Texas in a tweet after the state reopened some of its restaurants and stores this week. The article Musk tweeted — titled, “Texas restaurants, retailers, and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here’s the rules they have to follow” — detailed the state’s plan to relax some social distancing measures and to detail the plans in opening up businesses.

He wrote, “Bravo Texas!”

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted, “Give people their freedom back!” pointing to an article from the Wall Street Journal discussing Sweden’s lax lockdown measures.

The billionaire entrepreneur also agreed in a follow-up tweet that each state should be permitted to “reopen with care & appropriate protection” during the coronavirus pandemic, and insisted that local leaders should not place “everyone under de facto house arrest.”

At the time of this writing, researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate that at least 1,028,217 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S, and at least 59,446 have died because of the virus.

