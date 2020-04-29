http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lBaSZUGFaMA/

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted recently calling on states to “reopen” America in order to revitalize the economy. In one post, Musk simply stated: “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

In a series of recent tweets, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has called on America to “reopen” its economy. Musk has fought lockdown orders in relation to Tesla’s production plant and tweeted false information about the Wuhan coronavirus in the past few months.

In a recent tweet, Musk praised Texas for allowing restaurants, retailers, and other small businesses to reopen with a number of social distancing measures in place. Musk stated “Bravo Texas!” in a tweet which can be seen below:

One tweet from Musk simply reads “FREE AMERICA NOW.”

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

In another tweet quoting a recent article by the Wall Street Journal questioning the effectiveness of lockdown measures, Musk stated: “Give people their freedom back!”

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk began trending across Twitter for his tweets, with many criticizing the CEO and even bringing up old tweets of his implying that they contradict his current position.

Notably, Musk’s auto manufacturer Tesla is not considered an essential business, despite its attempt to continue production after lockdown had been initiated in Fremont where 10,000 Tesla employees work production approximately 415,000 vehicles annually.

Breitbart News reported in March that the Alameda County sheriff’s office had ordered Musk to shut down Tesla’s operations in the county, with a spokesperson stating: “Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order.” The order states that non-essential businesses can only maintain minimum basic operations such as maintaining inventory value, ensuring security and processing payroll. Violations could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Musk has also gone to great lengths to question just how dangerous the Wuhan coronavirus is, at one point falsely claiming that children are “essentially immune” to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that it is not true that children are immune to the virus.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

