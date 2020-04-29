http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J1wqZedLQeg/

Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick slammed Hillary Clinton for endorsing Joe Biden for president at precisely the time the presumptive Democrat nominee finds himself mired in a sexual assault allegation.

“Who better to support Joe Biden than someone with not only years, but decades of experience in enabling a serial sexual predator?” asked Broaddrick sarcastically.

“Hillary has no morals,” Broaddrick told Breitbart News. “She does everything for money and power. Her standard of behavior depends entirely on ‘What’s in it for me?’”

Clinton yesterday endorsed Biden as the two ironically appeared in a virtual townhall focused on women’s issues and titled a “Virtual Women’s Town Hall.”

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton said. “Just think what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.”

Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting Tara Reade, who worked as an assistant to the politician for about eight months in 1992 and 1993.

In recent days, several more individuals have said publicly that they were told by Reade about the allegation around the time that she says that it transpired.

In October 2016, Breitbart News released an exclusive video interview in which Broaddrick recounted to this reporter what she described as the life-changing experience of being raped by Bill Clinton in a hotel room in 1978.

She also rehashed an alleged encounter with Hillary Clinton in which Broaddrick says the former First Lady attempted to intimidate her into being silent about the alleged rape.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, has denied Reade’s accusation that he assaulted her in the Capitol building in 1993. Biden himself has yet to address the charge.

Reade says Biden pinned her against a wall and digitally penetrated her without consent. Afterwards, she says that she told supervisors that she was being harassed but did not mention the assault. Reade says her position with Biden was minimized and eventually she was asked to find a new job.

Reade’s brother and an anonymous friend told media outlets that Reade had informed them of the alleged incident around the time she says it happened.

Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade’s at around the time of the alleged incident who identifies as a Democrat, says she was also told about the alleged assault in the 1990’s and that she believes Reade’s story. LaCasse said she intends to vote for Biden.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse stated.

A former Reade colleague, Lorraine Sanchez, recalled Reade telling her that she was sexually assaulted by “her former boss while she was in D.C. and as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired.” Sanchez could not recall whether Reade named Biden.

Also, Reade says she told her late mother about the alleged sexual assault after it happened. She told a reporter that her mother had dialed into Larry King’s former CNN show to ask for advice.

Last weekend, a 1993 clip was unearthed by the Intercept, featuring a woman that Reade says is her mother speaking to King.

The woman can be heard telling the popular host that her daughter had just departed Washington “after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

