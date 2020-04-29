https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/495262-fauci-touts-clinical-trial-of-covid-drug-as-quite-good-news

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, said results from a COVID-19 clinical trial of a drug for treating the disease showed "quite good news."

Data from a study of remdesivir showed patients recovered quicker when taking the drug, Fauci told reporters at the White House Wednesday, alongside President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Remdesivir patients saw a 31 percent improvement over placebo patients, Fauci said.

“Although a 31 percent improvement doesn’t seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept,” Fauci said.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”

He added the drug will be “the standard of care.”

The study, which began in February, is evaluating the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.

Scientists have high hopes for remdesivir, which was originally developed as a potential treatment for Ebola, but was found to be ineffective.

