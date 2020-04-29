The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

The central bank “is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time,” officials said in a statement released after the conclusion of their monetary policy meeting Wednesday.

“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” the statement said.

With few new announcements in the statement, the focus Wednesday was on Chairman Jerome Powell’s subsequent news conference, which was conducted online.

With the prospect of a sharp economic rebound fading because of uncertainty about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Powell walked a line between shoring up confidence in policy makers’ response to the crisis without sounding unduly optimistic.

After several frenzied weeks creating emergency lending programs, the Fed has turned its focus to getting them up and running, leaving aside for now difficult questions about how to stimulate the economy once more commercial activity is allowed to resume.

The Fed cut interest rates to near zero at two unscheduled meetings in mid-March and began purchasing massive quantities of bonds to repair financial markets. Since mid-March, the Fed has bought nearly $2 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities, larger than any of its bond-purchase programs between 2008 and 2014.

Two elements of officials’ monetary-policy stance will ultimately take center stage in the coming months now that rates are unlikely to go lower: how to manage the pace of bond purchases and how to signal to the public that rates are likely to remain low for a long time.

Meanwhile, the central bank is preparing a second wave of lending programs in partnership with the Treasury Department to backstop more debt markets and to get loans directly to companies and state and local governments. In March, Congress armed the Treasury with $454 billion to work in cooperation with the central bank for that effort.

The Fed will lend as much as 10 times the amount Congress appropriated, with the Treasury taking initial losses on loans that go bad. The Treasury has so far committed around 40% of those funds to some of nine programs, leaving room to expand them or deploy new ones.

Recessions have typically been caused by a sharp rise in oil prices or economic and financial imbalances that trigger an abrupt increase in interest rates. The Fed cuts interest rates to stimulate growth during and after a downturn.

The current crisis is different. Interest rates were historically low when the shock hit and its unusual cause—forced shutdowns of commercial activity to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus—have upended the traditional recession-fighting playbook.

The crisis is likely to send unemployment to its highest levels in generations while causing a substantial decline in inflation and an increase in business failures. More than 26 million people, or more than one in seven U.S. workers, filed claims for unemployment benefits nationwide in the five weeks ended April 18.

Fed leaders have indicated in recent remarks that they see little chance of a swift economic rebound because, even after infection rates subside and states and cities lift stay-at-home orders, consumer behavior could change in ways that hold down spending.

The economy is in a severe downturn and “is going to be underperforming for some time,” New York Fed President John Williams said on April 16.

Fed officials’ deliberations will draw on a strategy review the central bank conducted over several meetings last year focused on how to bolster its arsenal for periods, like now, when rates were pinned near zero. Officials have largely ruled out experimenting with negative interest rates.

The discussions this week could set the stage for a shift that occurs at or after their next meeting in early June. By then, the Fed will be further along in getting the lending programs operating, and officials will have learned more about the outlook for the economy and the pandemic as well as any additional congressional spending.

One question is how Fed officials will clarify their intentions about how long they plan to keep rates near zero. After their March 15 meeting, they said rates would stay at current levels until they were “confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track” to achieve the Fed’s goals of stable prices and full employment.

Officials must also consider how and when to spell out their bond-buying plans. The current open-ended purchases are focused solely on improving market function after it became difficult in March to buy and sell Treasury and mortgage bonds.

The Fed has gradually reduced those purchases and is likely to continue tapering them amid signs that markets are functioning more smoothly. Still, they are running at a pace that exceeds anything they have done before.

The current rationale for bond purchases is different from the so-called quantitative easing, or QE, the Fed conducted between 2010 and 2014. Officials then sought to drive down long-term interest rates to encourage borrowing.

Mr. Powell could face questions over how the central bank is designing forthcoming lending programs, including how to decide which assets should and shouldn’t be eligible for a Fed backstop.

During the 2008 crisis, the Fed largely shied away from purchasing assets other than supersafe Treasury and mortgage securities, but in recent weeks it has said it would back a far broader array of debts, including purchases of speculative-grade corporate debt in certain exchange-traded funds.

That has raised concerns about whether the Fed will create incentives after the crisis for more risky behavior by investors, who by piling companies with debt have created increasingly fragile financial conditions.

Mr. Powell could also encounter questions over what other tools the Fed might consider, including a strategy of capping yields on short-term Treasury securities by pledging to buy unlimited amounts to fix prices.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com