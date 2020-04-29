https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/flynn-attorney-sidney-powell-documents-yet-released-even-stunning-video/

Bill Priestap was the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division until 2018.

The DOJ on Wednesday produced more previously hidden documents to General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s January 24, 2017, White House interview of General Flynn:

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

🚨🚨 DEVELOPING… Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

The FBI framed General Flynn!

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

On Wednesday night FOX News announced the person behind the handwritten notes was Bill Priestap.

Priestap was one of the two agents who interviewed General Flynn and his intent was to set up the war hero.

And later Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell told Sean Hannity that the documents that are yet to be released are even more damning!

Sidney Powell: The documents I’ve seen so far in addition to the ones you have in your hands now are even more stunning. I can’t thank Attorney General Barr and Mr. Jensen and Mr. Durham enough for having the integrity and fortitude to get to the bottom of this because that’s what it takes. These documents weren’t easily discovered. The emails have been at the FBI the whole time. But the handwritten notes as I understand it may not have been. We still don’t know exactly who the author of that is. But they’re devastating evidence of the lengths they were willing to go to to disregard all prior protocols, all prior rules, the standard practices of other cases… None of that applied to General Flynn. They had only special violations of every protocol known to them because they were determined to take him out… …I interpret the notes of absolutely damning of their conduct and their plan.

Via Hannity:

