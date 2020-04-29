https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/gdp-contracts-4-8-first-quarter/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus have also slowed the economy with gross domestic product contracting 4.8% at a seasonally annualized rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday in a preliminary estimate.

Economists had projected that GDP would be negative 3.5%.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, GDP increased 2.1% at a seasonally annualized rate. For the entire year of 2019, GDP was 2.3%.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

