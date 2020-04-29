https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/general-flynn-posts-triumphant-tweet-following-release-handwritten-fbi-notes-revealing-framed/

General Mike Flynn fired off a tweet on Wednesday evening following the release of handwritten FBI notes showing he was framed by crooks in the FBI.

Flynn tweeted a 12-second video of an American flag.

God bless General Flynn and his attorney Sidney Powell.

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell has been fighting to get her hands on Brady material since she took over Flynn’s case.

On Wednesday, the DOJ turned over more Flynn documents and it revealed Flynn was framed by the FBI.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.

