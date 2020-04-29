http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZutxClEY6IA/

Fox News late-night and primetime host Greg Gutfeld has topped all broadcast and cable comedy programs in the ratings race, including CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Fox routinely tops the other cable news networks, of course. But beating network TV is something different. And according to Fox, Gutfeld’s weekly Saturday night program earns 2.9 million nightly viewers.

“The Greg Gutfeld Show was the most-watched late-night program in all of television in total viewership with 2.9 million total viewers, topping all broadcast and cable comedy programs, including CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the network said in a statement.

Fox News’ “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” …was the most-watched late-night program in tv in total viewership, bringing in 2.9 million viewers topped all broadcast and cable comedy programs, including CBS’, NBC’s and ABC’s late-night. https://t.co/masJFbx1IQ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 29, 2020

With the late-night shows on the big three networks increasingly diving into hardcore, left-wing waters, it is notable that someone who is not following the leftist line has made such headway with viewers. And it is on cable, airing on Saturday night, where there are typically fewer viewers than network TV.

ABC’s bawling left-wing host Jimmy Kimmel, for instance, recently insisted that Americans looking to re-start the economy in the face of waning cornavirus cases are “suicidal” and “want to die.” And on his CBS late-night comedy show, Stephen Colbert called President Trump a “monster” for supposedly killing Americans with coronavirus.

Gutfeld has at least one fan in high places. Not long ago, while attacking the White House Correspondents Dinner, President Donald Trump tweeted that they should hire Gutfeld as the host instead of the left-wing “comedians” they usually employ.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

