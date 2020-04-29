http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/H3bNtIxZUoI/harrison-ford-faa-investigation-error-plane-runway

Harrison Ford is being investigated for making an error while operating a plane this week in California, according to a new report.

The actor, an avid flyer, apparently landed at the Hawthorne Airport on Friday in Southern California when he began traveling from the runway to the taxiway. According to audio obtained by TMZ, Ford, 77, failed to follow a tower operator’s direction to “hold short” on the runway due to “traffic.”

Based on the audio, it appears the actor did not hear the direction. He began to cross the runway anyway, prompting the operator to scold him for not following his instructions.

“Get across that runway now! I told you to hold short! You need to listen up,” the operator says.

“Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I’m terribly sorry,” Ford responded immediately.

TMZ reported that there was no risk of a crash. The other plane was reportedly 3,600 feet from Ford’s aircraft.

TMZ claims an official for the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident is now under investigation. Ford’s rep told the outlet that he “misheard” the operator’s instruction and apologized right away.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the outlet, Ford was in the middle of getting his license updated so that he can participate in relief efforts.

In 2015, Ford crashed his vintage World War II plane at a Los Angeles golf course. That didn’t stop him from doing the hobby he loves, however, as he hopped back in the pilot’s seat just three months later.

