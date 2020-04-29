http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LpC8jIGOoW4/

Actor Harrison Ford is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for making an error while operating an aircraft this week in California, according to a report from TMZ.

In an audio recording obtained by TMZ, the 77-year-old action star appears to fail to hear a tower operator’s instruction to “hold short” on the runway due to oncoming traffic as he moved his aircraft onto the taxiway.

“Get across that runway now! I told you to hold short! You need to listen up,” the operator says.

“Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite,” Ford responded. “I’m terribly sorry.”

An FAA official confirmed to the outlet that Ford was under investigation over the incident, despite the fact the other plane was 3,600 feet away.

“Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC,” the official said. “He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency of the aircraft.”

Ford is well known for his interest in flying and has even been ranked among the world’s heroes of aviation. A representative for the actor confirmed in a statement Fox News that he was involved in a “runway incursion” at Hawthrone Airport in Southern California on April 24th.

It is not the first time that Ford has found himself in hot water. In 2015, the Indiana Jones star crashed his vintage World War II plane at a golf course in Los Angeles, suffering minor injuries.

In 2017, Ford was similarly placed under investigation after flying his private plane over a commercial airliner awaiting takeoff at an airport in Southern California. The administration declined to sanction him over the incident.

