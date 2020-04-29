https://pjmedia.com/culture/victoria-taft/2020/04/29/heres-what-ny-gov-did-with-covid-masks-people-sent-to-fulfill-his-urgent-pleas-n386703

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) has been pleading for more coronavirus-fighting personal protective equipment (PPE) – especially masks – for weeks. Now we found out what he did with the ones people sent to him.

Although in the Coronacopalypse Time-Space Quarantine Continuum it seems like many months, Governor Cuomo has been screeching about needing more masks for about two months.

On March 6, Cuomo was apoplectic about people looting masks and other PPE from New York hospitals. He declared at the time that it wasn’t a small heist. “Not just people taking a couple or three, I mean just actual thefts of those products. I’ve asked the state police to do an investigation, look at places that are selling masks, medical equipment, protective wear, feeding the anxiety.”

On March 20, he was back again, announcing “a critical need for PPE including gloves, gowns & masks. We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding.”

🚨NY has a critical need for PPE including gloves, gowns & masks🚨 We need companies to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need. NY will pay a premium and offer funding. Need Funding? 📞212-803-3100

Have Unused Supplies? 📞646-522-8477 SHARE widely. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Good Lord, give that man a call! He needs masks! And, of course, he did considering the general shortage reported and the ones going missing at a New York City hospital.

When Cuomo wasn’t complaining about the need for masks, he was dragging President Trump – no, not for sending a hospital ship; no, not for sending extra test kits; no, not for sending masks – but for ventilators. Cuomo said Trump would kill people and choose between who lives and who dies if he didn’t give the governor 30,000 ventilators now!

On March 30, Cuomo called President Trump a liar in an ABC News story for saying NY hospital masks and other PPE were going “out the back door” — wholesale theft – which is why Cuomo had called for an investigation on March 6. Cuomo dummied up fast, saying of Trump, “I don’t know what he’s trying to say.” ABC News bought it.

On April 3, Cuomo complained to the NYT he couldn’t believe the U.S. didn’t make masks and other PPE because he needed it now. A feeling we all shared.

On April 11, nurses demanded more masks and PPE from Cuomo.

On April 13, the nurse’s union raked Cuomo over the coals for not providing enough masks.

Then on April 13, nurses cheered Cuomo for his executive order on PPE, especially for those masks.

You get the picture.

So it was, to say the least, odd to see this art installation given a dramatic unveiling by the Governor at the COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Grand Opening!

Overture! Curtain! Lights!

This is it, the night of nights!

We present to you, the curtain of masks!

.@NYGovCuomo unveils hundreds of masks sent to NY from concerned Americans. pic.twitter.com/QJ2EqHGNGk — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) April 29, 2020

Uh.

We don’t need more political theater.

We don’t need more political theater. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) April 29, 2020

I feel like this is well intentioned but I would be kind of pissed if I sent a mask to try to be useful and it ended up here rather than on the face of an essential worker

I feel like this is well intentioned but I would be kind of pissed if I sent a mask to try to be useful and it ended up here rather than on the face of an essential worker — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) April 29, 2020

Shouldn’t these masks have been donated to people who need masks? What am I missing here?

Shouldn’t these masks have been donated to people who need masks? What am I missing here? — Judith Oppenheimer ✍️ (@OppenheimerFoto) April 29, 2020

That’s lovely. Why didn’t they give them out?

That’s lovely. Why didn’t they give them out? — Sue Berch (@Planet_Sue) April 29, 2020

Grand Closing!

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.