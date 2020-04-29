https://www.theblaze.com/news/hillary-clinton-coronavirus-crisis-universal-health-care

Hillary Clinton said the coronavirus “would be a terrible crisis to waste” on the road to universal health care as she endorsed Joe Biden for president Tuesday.

What are the details?

“This is a high stakes time because of the pandemic, but this is also a really high stakes election, and every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country,” Clinton told Biden, a former vice president and now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. “And then it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually, and quickly I hope, gets us to universal health care.”

Clinton — herself the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 — then noted that “this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes. We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so … let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

[embedded content]

HRC: “This Would Be A Terrible Crisis To Waste” To Not Push For Gov’t Health Care Takeover



youtu.be



Anything else?

Tara Reade ripped Clinton’s endorsement of Biden, accusing the former secretary of state of “enabling a sexual predator.” Reade — who said Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she worked in his U.S. Senate office — also blasted Clinton as having “a history of enabling powerful men to cover up” such behavior.

