On March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” President Trump during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci was skeptical of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in treating the novel coronavirus.

But he wasn’t so skeptical back in 2013.

In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci CHEERED the use of hydroxychloroquine appeared effective “only in cells in lab dishes” in treatment of against MERS.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

Fauci, now so sour on hydroxychloroquine (+/- azithro) for covid19, despite its clinical promise, gushed in 4/2013 when a coronavirus [MERS] antiviral combo [ribavirin /interferon-alpha)] tested “only in cells in lab dishes” prevented viral replication! https://t.co/c9aN1b0nvZ pic.twitter.com/KBTLDUeIUW — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 4, 2020

Dr. Fauci thought a 2013 test in a “lab dish” was particularly encouraging.

But in 2020 after several successful studies of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in treating coronavirus patients he was suspect.

Hydroxychloroquine is cheap, effective and easy to administer.

On Tuesday the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) released a report endorsing hydroxychloroquine saying the drug has about a 90% chance of helping COVID-19 patients.

But as we reported earlier this month Dr. Fauci has his own favorite, the more expensive Remdesivir by Gilead!

Via American Greatness:

Recent history provides too many examples of institutional failure. We have already examined how lacking Dr. Anthony Fauci is now and has been before and during the HIV/AIDS crisis. He is a fraud. Whether he is a crook or a fool is perhaps open to interpretation. “Despite President Donald Trump’s enthusiasm for the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, the federal funding powerhouse led by Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t spending any money on it, and clinical trials for it are lagging behind other drug studies,” CNN reports. Instead Fauci has been touting Remdesivir from Gilead through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Gilead’s Remdesivir costs thousands of dollars and works less well than hydroxychloroquine—a generic that has worked all over the world. Remdesivir requires intravenous administration and has stronger side effects. Why is the good doctor pushing a bad cure?… …Fauci works closely with Gilead and other drug manufacturers. Once again Gilead has helped advance Fauci’s public persona while he has advanced their drugs, sometimes even against the interests of the U.S. government or HIV/AIDS patients. Fauci even praised a Gilead television ad for Truvada, or PreP, a $1,000-a-month drug. It’s illegal in most countries for pharmaceutical companies to advertise, but Fauci found much to like in the ad. He had reason to. After all, his organization funded the study with your money. Fauci has also spoken at events funded by Gilead and other pharmaceutical companies. Later, President Trump’s HHS sued Gilead alleging that the drug manufacturer had profited from millions of taxpayer funded research dollars against the interests of patients. Gilead lost the suit right around the time it needed a new drug to help it take off. With few drugs available for the coronavirus, Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s new CEO only been on the job months—turned to Remdesivir, a drug marketed toward solving the Ebola virus. Remdesivir failed at that, too. Indeed Congolese officials found too expensive and too ineffective compared to cheaper alternatives. “The results were most striking for patients who received treatments soon after becoming sick, when their viral loads were still low—death rates dropped to 11 percent with mAb114 and just 6 percent with Regeneron’s drug, compared with 24 percent with ZMapp and 33 percent with Remdesivir,” wrote Wired’s Megan Molteni.

We reported on Fauci and Gilead on April 7th.

Today Dr. Fauci excitedly endorsed Remdesivir for treating coronavirus!!

The Hill reported:

Gilead Sciences said Wednesday it is aware of “positive data” emerging from a clinical trial studying one of its drugs as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s study of remdesivir, an experimental antiviral, has reached its primary endpoint, Gilead said, meaning the drug was found to be effective in the trial. The institute, which is headed by Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, is expected to release more information Wednesday, Gilead said. The study, which began in February, is evaluating the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. There is no proven COVID-19 treatment yet, though hundreds of clinical trials are ongoing all around the world to find one. Scientists have high hopes for remdesivir, which was originally developed as a potential treatment for Ebola, but was found to be ineffective.

