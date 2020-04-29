https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/priestap-former-assistant-director-fbi-counterintelligence-wrote-notes-framing-general-michael-flynn-video/

Bill Priestap was the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division until 2018

The DOJ on Wednesday produced more previously hidden documents to General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s January 24,2017 White House interview of General Flynn:

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

DEVELOPING… Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020

The FBI framed General Flynn!

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

On Wednesday night FOX News announced the person behind the handwritten notes was Bill Priestap.

Priestap was one of the two agents who interviewed General Flynn and his intent was to set up the war hero.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

