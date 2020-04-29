https://www.dailywire.com/news/jared-kushner-the-country-will-be-really-rocking-again-in-june

Delivering a much-needed dose of hope and good news, son-in-law to President Trump and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner predicted on Wednesday that the country would be back on its feet in June.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” Kushner said that as the month of May unfolds, states will slowly reopen in different phases, a process that will become more streamlined and uniform in the month of June.

“I think what you’ll see in May as the states are reopening now is May will be a transition month, you’ll see a lot of states starting to phase in the different reopening based on the safety guidelines that President Trump outlined on April 19,” Kushner said. “I think you’ll see by June that a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.”

Kushner later added that the country now has the testing capacity to start reopening the country.

“I always find that we see the leading indicators and often the media sees the lagging indicators,” said Kushner. “But the leading indicators are testing, are extraordinarily positive, and I’m very confident that we have all testing we need to start opening the country in accordance with the safety guidelines that President Trump, the vice president, Dr. [Deborah] Birx and Dr. Fauci laid out on April 19.”

On Wednesday, President Trump also stated that the White House will be “fading out” the federal social distancing guidelines through the month of May in order to get the country reopened. From Fox News:

President Trump on Wednesday said the administration will be “fading out” the federal social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus that are slated to expire Thursday. The White House implemented the “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines last month, extending the strategy the White House rolled out in early March that included guidance on social distancing, working from home, washing hands frequently and avoiding unnecessary travel. The 30 days are set to expire Thursday, April 30, and are unlikely to be extended. The president told reporters from the Oval Office Wednesday that the White House will be “fading out” the guidelines. Vice President Pence added that those guidelines are “very much incorporated in the guidance.” The “fading out” of the White House social distancing guidelines comes as the states across the nation begin Phase One to reopen their economies amid the coronavirus crisis.

In another dose of good news, on Monday, scientists at the Oxford University Jenner Institute said that testing for a COVID-19 vaccine has already begun and the vaccine could be available as early as September, rather than in 2021.

“Most other teams have had to start with small clinical trials of a few hundred participants to demonstrate safety,” reported the New York Times. “But scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute had a head start on a vaccine, having proved in previous trials that similar inoculations — including one last year against an earlier coronavirus — were harmless to humans.”

