(NEW YORK POST) — A candidate for congress on Long Island fought back against a lawsuit by claiming he was illegally served with the court papers on the sabbath — but his opponent’s lawyer argued that he was not Jewish enough for the law to apply.

“I object! I’m plenty Jewish,” said Michael Weinstock, who is running in the Democratic primary for the 3rd District, told The Post.

The former volunteer firefighter, who served on 9/11, was sued by opponent Melanie D’Arrigo, who challenged the signatures that Weinstock submitted to earn a spot on the June 23 ballot in the primary contest against Democratic incumbent, Rep. Tom Suozzi.

