We live in a deeply strange moment in history where a presidential candidate who happens to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of a hostile foreign power gives projectile word-vomit answers to a news anchor who appears to be wearing an Instagram-type filter instead of a suit. You can’t make this stuff up, and in the time of the Wuhan coronavirus, you don’t have to.

Biden said, and I quote: “My son’s business dealings were not anything where everybody that he’s talking about, not even remotely, number one.” Actually, it’s so very true that, like gravity, it’s nearly impossible to question its existence.

ASIDE: The interviewer is Jim DeFede of CBS4 News-Miami. He’s a big guy, so maybe his suits always move like that. But if I were a betting man, I’d wager that he’s “wearing” a suit filter over a t-shirt or whatever. And when you’re stuck working from home, and have the digital tools available to you — why not?

If you’ll recall, Hunter Biden called his very profitable 2013 trip to China a “social visit.” But it was all business — with official Obama Administration cover. Then-Vice President Joe Biden flew Hunter with him to Beijing on board Air Force Two. NBC’s Josh Lederman described what happened there like so:

Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said at the time was planning to raise big money, including from China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during the trip, although his spokesman says it was a social visit. The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip, with Hunter Biden a member of the board.

This same report from Lederman concludes, “There has been no evidence of corruption on the part of the former vice president or his son.”

Oh, come on. The established facts smell like fish on Day Four, and Biden was part of the Obama Administration that got taken to the cleaners by Beijing on multiple occasions, but never retaliated in any serious way.

While in office and until just the last few weeks, Joe Biden has been very soft on the mainland People’s Republic China. He even accused Trump of “xenophobia” and “racism” when POTUS canceled travel with the PRC, a move which certainly saved unknown thousands of American lives.

Maybe, just maybe, Biden’s position on China is borne of hard-earned experience and political conviction. But as I explained last week, Biden’s foreign policy positions are all over the place, operating on no discernible school of thought. Or thought, period.

Nevertheless, this shady-yet-incomprehensible character has just enjoyed a few days of stellar endorsements by everyone from Howard Stern to Hillary Clinton, who had the gaul to call Biden a “voice of reason.”

That said, Biden racking up all these endorsements makes me think of Joe Pesci as mobster Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas. Based on real-world Lucchese crime family thug Tommy DeSimone, DeVito was a loose canon. Both the fictional and real-world characters secretly murdered a higher-ranking “made” mobster, something that’s a big no-no in organized crime. Nevertheless, Pesci’s character managed to earn his “button,” to become a made man himself.

Except that when DeVito arrived for the formal ceremony, there was no one there. DeVito’s last words were a realization of “Oh, no” as the wiseguy who brought him there shot him through the back of the head.

While I don’t normally indulge in conspiracy theories, I get the gut feeling that all these endorsements are the Democrats’ version of the Mob’s promise to promote DeVito to a fullfledged goodfella. “Sure, Joe, you’ll be the nominee. You’re going to be president. Isn’t that great?” All the while, plotting to do him in at the convention, and replace him with somebody perhaps not quite so visibly fading.

As Ed Morrisey noted on Tuesday, “Canceled NY Primary Could Open Door For Replacing Biden.” [VIP link]. Here’s how that could happen:

As of April 27, the former vice president has 1,305 of the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch a first-round coronation at the party’s convention. New York offered 320 delegates up for grabs, 274 pledged to the primary winner; a prize that would have brought Biden closer to the nomination. If New York’s decision triggers other states to cancel their own primaries, it is entirely possible that Biden could arrive at the Democratic convention without a guarantee of the nomination.

Biden walks into the convention, promised the nomination, the — BOOM! — some wiseguy sends him sprawling to the floor.

But which wiseguy? Hillary Clinton? Andrew Cuomo? Michelle Obama?

All bets are off, until and if Biden secures the Democrats’ top spot.

