https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-wins-ohios-mail-presidential-primary/

Joe Biden

Joe Biden won Ohio’s “mail-in” Democrat primary after Governor DeWine delayed voting because of the Coronavirus.

The primary was originally scheduled for March 17 (before Bernie Sanders dropped out) but DeWine pushed the primary back several weeks and encouraged voters to vote by mail with an April 28 deadline.

The ballots must be postmarked by April 27 and must be received by May 8 in order to be counted.

Voters also had the ability to travel to their county board of elections and drop their ballots in a ‘secure drop box’ on Tuesday.

TRENDING: De Blasio Threatens “Jewish Community” With Mass Arrests After Funeral Gathering

CBS reported that more than 18,000 ballots were dropped in the secure drop boxes.

What could possibly go wrong?

CBS reported:

Joe Biden has won Ohio’s presidential primary, which was conducted by mail, CBS News projects. As of 8:30 p.m. ET, Biden had picked up 74 of Ohio’s 136 pledged delegates. The rest of the delegates will be awarded as more votes are counted. So far, Biden has won 72% of the vote — 623,186 of the 860,347 ballots counted at this point, according to Ohio’s secretary of state. Bernie Sanders won 17% support — he dropped his presidential bid in April, weeks after the primary was originally to take place. Some in-person voting on Tuesday was allowed, although only to individuals with disabilities or those without permanent mailing addresses. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that over 1.9 million Ohioans had requested a vote-by-mail ballot, and over 1.4 million had already cast their vote. At a press conference on Tuesday, LaRose said the U.S. Postal Service told him that the postal service was delivering 17,000 ballot envelopes to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, which is home to Cleveland, and 10,000 ballot envelopes to the Hamilton County Board of Elections, where Cincinnati is located.

The Democrat-media complex cheered Ohio’s mail-in primary.

This type of mail-in voting is exactly what the Democrat party wants for the general election in November because people can vote without showing ID and there is no chain of custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

