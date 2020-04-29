https://www.theblaze.com/news/illinois-judge-rules-against-dem-govs-stay-at-home-order-shredded-the-constitution

An Illinois judge has ruled against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order, citing a violation of civil liberties.

Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit last week challenging Pritzker’s lockdown extension. The suit asked that a judge determine whether Pritzker abused his power by extending the order, which kept most businesses shut down and forced Illinois citizens to remain in their homes.

“Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life,” Bailey said in a statement.

On Monday, Clay County Chief Circuit Judge Michael McHaney ruled in Bailey’s favor.

McHaney ruled that Pritzker’s order “shredded the Constitution,” WBBM-TV reported.

However, the ruling only released Bailey from Pritzker’s lockdown, and did not extend to any other Illinoians. If others want the same relief, they will need to file their own lawsuits.

In response to McHaney’s ruling, Pritzker lashed out at Bailey and vowed to appeal.

“People are in danger as a result of this ruling, of the judge’s ruling of the suit that was brought by Darren Bailey,” Pritzker said, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We certainly are going to act in a swift fashion to try to have this ruling overturned, certainly put a stay in place,” he added. “I mean it’s, frankly, it’s insulting, it’s dangerous and people’s safety and health has now been put at risk. There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now.”

Last week, Pritzker extended Illinois’s stay-at-home order until May 30.

