Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced late Tuesday that he would explore running for the presidency as a libertarian.

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s [the Libertarian Party’s] nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash wrote on Twitter.

“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” he added. “I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Amash, a member of Congress since 2011, left the Republican Party and became an Independent in July 2019 after becoming the only Republican to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. He joined Democrats to vote to impeach Trump. Trump was acquitted in February after months of impeachment proceedings.

The 40-year-old Amash had helped found the House Freedom Caucus but left the group in June 2019 because most of its members are loyal to Trump.

Earlier this month, Amash hinted that he was looking to run for president. On Twitter at the time, he wrote “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” referring to the 2020 presidential race.

Only Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, are currently in the race.

