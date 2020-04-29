https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kamala-harris-said-believed-bidens-accusers-2019-endorses-president-now/

Senator Kamala Harris has jumped onto the Joe Biden train and even has endorsed him for president.

Which is a little strange, considering she said she believed his accusers just a year ago.

Is she looking for a new job as his running mate?

It sure seems that way.

This is what she said about Biden’s campaign this week, via Mediaite:

Kamala Harris Tells Joy Reid It’s ‘Very Important To Have A Woman Of Color’ on Joe Biden Ticket — ‘Or A Woman’ On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s AM Joy, Senator Harris appeared to be calling on the presumptive Democratic nominee to name a woman of color as his running mate, but hedged at the last second. Overall, though, Harris appeared confident that Biden is headed in that direction… “I believe it is very important to have a woman of color, or a woman, as he has said, on the ticket, and I’m sure that that is what, you can take Joe Biden at his word,” Harris replied, then cracked “Unlike the current occupant of the White House.”

Back in 2019, Harris clearly said that she believed allegations against Biden.

The Daily Caller reports:

Kamala Harris In April 2019: ‘I Believe’ Joe Biden’s Accusers Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris in April 2019 said she believes 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s accusers, however, she has not addressed the new reports that have surfaced backing up the claims that Biden sexually assaulted a female staffer when he was a senator. “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said at a presidential campaign event in Nevada. When asked if Biden should run for president, Harris said “He’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do.”

Here’s the video from 2019:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is now being considered as a VP pick for Joe Biden, said the following about Biden’s accusers last April: “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it” Does she believe Tara Reade? pic.twitter.com/A1Asfx5kqB — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) April 27, 2020

And here’s Harris this week:

Sen. Kamala Harris: “Joe Biden… knows how to speak truth even when it is difficult for us to hear.” pic.twitter.com/OFDqxkr2VO — The Hill (@thehill) April 27, 2020

Why the sudden change of heart?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

