https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/larry-c-johnson-corona-chronology-vindicates-president-donald-trump/
Guest post by Larry C. Johnson
I started to compile the chronology of events that define the Corona Crisis that is gripping the entire world, not just the United States, when I discovered that Donald Trump already did the heavy lifting. As we used to say in the CIA analytical ranks–anything worth doing well is worth copying from someone else.
The Trump campaign I think anticipated that the compliant, Democrat subservient media would try to erase history and paint Trump as totally unprepared for the Corona pandemic. The campaign was correct. The media is frantically trying to blame Trump for every single death while pretending to be Helen Keller (you know, deaf, dumb and blind) when it comes to correctly assigning blame to the Chinese for launching a global plague.
Here is the full link. I think the most important dates are what took place in January. Recent reports claiming that the oxymoronically named, “intelligence community”, warned Trump repeatedly in December and January are lies. The intelligence community did not finger the virus outbreak in China as top priority or concern. They noted it was going on but no one told President Trump that a pandemic was imminent or likely. Trump, as is his practice, actually relied on the medical experts and trusted their judgment up to a point. But by the end of January his own instincts kicked in and he felt more dramatic action towards China was called for.
When Trump brought up the issue of shutting down travel to and from China, he was swimming upstream against many of his National Security advisors. But, as is also typical of Trump, he trusted his instincts and over-rode their objections.
January 3: CDC Director Robert Redfield sent an email to the director of the Chinese CDC, George Gao, formally offering to send U.S. experts to China to investigate the coronavirus.
January 6: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level I travel notice for Wuhan, China due to the spreading coronavirus.
January 21: The CDC activated its emergency operations center to provide ongoing support to the coronavirus response.
January 27: The White House Coronavirus Task Force started meeting to help monitor and contain the spread of the virus and provide updates to the President.
January 31: The Trump Administration:
- Declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.
- Announced Chinese travel restrictions.
- Suspended entry into the United States for foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
January 31: The Department of Homeland Security took critical steps to funnel all flights from China into just 7 domestic U.S. airports.
Listening to the media and the Democrats complain that Trump “failed” to act soon enough is beyond bizarre. It is totally delusional. Fortunately, Sean Hannity fielded this slow pitch ground ball like a world class shortstop and produced a video timeline of the Democrats condemning Trump and encouraging junkets to China Town.
The Democrats and their stance on the Corona virus remind me of the Japanese who occupied Iwo Jima in February of 1945–they were doomed and had no place to go so they opted for suicide attacks. The crazy Democrat effort to reinvent history is predicated on the assumption that people do not have computers and access to videos. Good luck with that. The reality is that Donald Trump paid attention to the doctors and scientists. It was the science on the modeling that was wrong. It was the science that was wrong in failing to warn early on that the pandemic was coming like a nuclear tsunami.
One of the key reasons the scientists/docs failed to get it right early on was that they had no idea that China unleashed the plague on the world. Trump clearly has learned that lesson and no longer is willing to give China the benefit of the doubt.