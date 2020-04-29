https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/larry-c-johnson-corona-chronology-vindicates-president-donald-trump/

Guest post by Larry C. Johnson

I started to compile the chronology of events that define the Corona Crisis that is gripping the entire world, not just the United States, when I discovered that Donald Trump already did the heavy lifting. As we used to say in the CIA analytical ranks–anything worth doing well is worth copying from someone else.

The Trump campaign I think anticipated that the compliant, Democrat subservient media would try to erase history and paint Trump as totally unprepared for the Corona pandemic. The campaign was correct. The media is frantically trying to blame Trump for every single death while pretending to be Helen Keller (you know, deaf, dumb and blind) when it comes to correctly assigning blame to the Chinese for launching a global plague.

Here is the full link. I think the most important dates are what took place in January. Recent reports claiming that the oxymoronically named, “intelligence community”, warned Trump repeatedly in December and January are lies. The intelligence community did not finger the virus outbreak in China as top priority or concern. They noted it was going on but no one told President Trump that a pandemic was imminent or likely. Trump, as is his practice, actually relied on the medical experts and trusted their judgment up to a point. But by the end of January his own instincts kicked in and he felt more dramatic action towards China was called for.

When Trump brought up the issue of shutting down travel to and from China, he was swimming upstream against many of his National Security advisors. But, as is also typical of Trump, he trusted his instincts and over-rode their objections.