Several celebrities, including Little Women star Laura Dern, The Office star Rainn Wilson, and Thor star Natalie Portman, are promoting Greenpeace and Jane Fonda’s virtual climate change “Fire Drill Friday” rally.

“Hey, here’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day,” Wilson says in the promotional video.

“Please take action with me,” Portman adds as a montage of celebrities, Step Up star Alyson Stoner, and model Brooklyn Decker make their pitch, asking viewers to take action and join Greenpeace and left-wing activist Jane Fonda for the virtual “Fire Drill Friday.”

“Please do not rally in the streets, but we can come together for a virtual Fire Drill Friday,” Decker adds as her activist counterparts encourage viewers to tune in to “learn more about fighting climate change and putting workers first.”

Check out this message from our friends, then join us on May 1st for our VIRTUAL #FireDrillFriday rally!🔥 Tune in with @JaneFonda, @FireDrillFriday, and incredible labor leaders to enact a just transition that protects workers and communities! RSVP: https://t.co/No37qDP5Rp pic.twitter.com/M6cbwVrxVJ — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) April 29, 2020

A description of Friday’s event states that the world is in a “convergence of crises” and stresses that activists “do not have the luxury of fighting the climate crisis and the COVID-19 crisis separately.”

“So how can we ensure that we have converging solutions? Come hear from national thought leaders about what a ‘Just Transition’ is and what it could look like, what that means practically for workers, what life is like in Kern County, California right now in the heart of the oil and gas industry, and what needs to be done to prioritize the health and well-being of workers, labor and unions,” it adds.

The ongoing Fire Drill Fridays, inspired by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s climate strike movement, have become a staple for 9 to 5 actress, who headlined one of the events in Washington, DC, in January.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who spoke at that particular protest, made headlines after encouraging the crowd to change their eating habits to fight climate change while dismissing his own habits, like frequent flying.

“I struggle so much with what I can do at times, there are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather,” the Joker star said. “But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits. Join me in that, and you as well Jane. Thank you so much for this opportunity.”

