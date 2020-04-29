https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/media-lied-people-died-italian-study-finds-incredible-prophylaxis-results-patients-hydroxychloroquine/

How many Americans died because the liberal media lied about hydroxychloroquine?

The media has been on a jihad against the drug since President Trump first announced its amazing ability to treat coronavirus patients.

BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS: Liberal Media Would Rather See Americans Die than Report Honestly on Hydroxychloroquine

Last week the liberal media went as far as to report on a shoddy UVA study that founds no benefit from the drug.
Dr. Stephen Smith told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night that a study published last week indicating the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit for coronavirus patients in U.S. veterans hospitals was a “sham.”

And now a new study from hard-hit Italy found that those Italians on hydroxychloroquine for Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis did not come down with the coronavirus.
Only 20 patients tested positive for COVID-19. No ICU, and NO ONE DIED!

Despite comorbidities the patients on hydroxychloroquine did not succumb to coronavirus!

Via Dr. James Todara, MD.

