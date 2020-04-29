https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/media-lied-people-died-italian-study-finds-incredible-prophylaxis-results-patients-hydroxychloroquine/

How many Americans died because the liberal media lied about hydroxychloroquine?

The media has been on a jihad against the drug since President Trump first announced its amazing ability to treat coronavirus patients.

Last week the liberal media went as far as to report on a shoddy UVA study that founds no benefit from the drug.

Dr. Stephen Smith told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night that a study published last week indicating the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit for coronavirus patients in U.S. veterans hospitals was a “sham.”

TRENDING: De Blasio Threatens “Jewish Community” With Mass Arrests After Funeral Gathering

And now a new study from hard-hit Italy found that those Italians on hydroxychloroquine for Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis did not come down with the coronavirus.

Only 20 patients tested positive for COVID-19. No ICU, and NO ONE DIED!

Despite comorbidities the patients on hydroxychloroquine did not succumb to coronavirus!

Via Dr. James Todara, MD.

The Italian Society for Rheumatology studied 65,000 patients on longterm hydroxychloroquine for RA and Lupus. Only 20 patients tested positive for COVID-19. No ICU, no deaths. This is a 90% reduction in infection rate compared to the rest of Italy.https://t.co/Pta97oBA8O — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) April 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

