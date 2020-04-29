https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-flynn-responds-to-bombshell-unsealed-fbi-notes-with-video

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn responded with a video on Wednesday to newly unsealed FBI documents that showed that FBI agents discussed if the reason they were interviewing him on January 24, 2017, was to “get him to lie” and “get him fired.”

The revelation was contained in records that were filed in sealed documents last week by the Department of Justice, which Flynn’s lawyers said was proof that the former national security advisor was “deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

Flynn, who rarely uses Twitter, posted a video of an American flag flying in the wind immediately following the release of the records. President Donald Trump later retweeted Flynn’s tweet.

WATCH:

Unsealed handwritten notes from the day of the interview show that an unidentified person with the FBI wrote: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

#FLYNN docs just unsealed, including handwritten notes 1/24/2017 day of Flynn FBI interview. Transcript: “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Read transcript notes, copy original just filed. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8oqUok8i7m — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

Fox News Editor Gregg Re reported:

The handwritten notes — belonging to former FBI general counsel James A. Baker, Fox News is told — indicated that agents planned to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” and catch him in a lie. The Logan Act is an obscure statute that has never been used in a criminal prosecution; enacted in 1799, it was intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States abroad. The bombshell documents strongly suggested the agents weren’t focused on investigating his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but instead were trying to get him removed. President Obama had personally warned the Trump administration against hiring Flynn, and made clear he was “not a fan.” Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded to Flynn’s tweet by writing: “As a Military Intelligence Officer at

@Fort_Huachuca, AZ, then COL Michael Flynn was my 1st Brigade Commander. He was a dedicated leader, teacher, motivator & patriot who loved, mentored & inspired all in our ranks. I was proud to serve w/ him then. I’d be honored to do so again!”

As a Military Intelligence Officer at @Fort_Huachuca, AZ, then COL Michael Flynn was my 1st Brigade Commander. He was a dedicated leader, teacher, motivator & patriot who loved, mentored & inspired all in our ranks. I was proud to serve w/ him then. I’d be honored to do so again! https://t.co/gt1Z3dsesQ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 30, 2020

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted: “Bombshell documents reveal General Flynn was set up by the FBI. We must hold the Comey Cabal accountable, including McCabe, Yates, McCord, Strzok, and Pientka!”

Jonathan Turley, a Democrat Constitutional Law Professor at George Washington University, wrote that “the reference to the Logan Act” in the unsealed documents was “particularly chilling” because “it suggests the use of a flagrantly unconstitutional act to trap a top Trump official.”

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) tweeted: “Clear now that General Flynn was set up by dirty cops at the highest levels of our government…”

Clear now that General Flynn was set up by dirty cops at the highest levels of our government… — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) April 29, 2020

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino responded: “3 things need to happen, STAT! 1) Flynn must be pardoned 2) Comey, McCabe, Yates, McCord, Strzok, & Pientka MUST be investigated for their roles in this scandal. 3) Mueller & Weissmann should be hauled in front of a Senate committee to testify for their role in this abomination.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded: “So much this except for point number one. Flynn doesn’t need to be pardoned, he did nothing wrong, he needs to be fully exonerated with all charges dropped immediately!”

So much this except for point number one. Flynn doesn’t need to be pardoned, he did nothing wrong, he needs to be fully exonerated with all charges dropped immediately! https://t.co/PBi2uHBTBZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020

