Wednesday on MSNBC, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said “thousands” more people will die if President Donald Trump is successful in his attempt to reopening the economy so it can rebound for his election.

Nadler said, “In terms of reopening, we have to be very, very careful. I know that the people are eager to reopen businesses, but there are several things to consider. Number one, people are not going to come back to restaurants so fast when they’re worried about their own health, so that’s a little premature. Second of all, you can’t reopen businesses until we have enough testing that has been done, and far from enough testing has been done to justify allowing people to reduce the social distancing requirements. And we’ve been through this before. In the aftermath of 9/11, which is also my district, people were told by the secretary of — by the federal secretary, and by Mayor Giuliani, it was safe to go down and work in the World Trade Center area, and it was not. People believed it, and that’s why we have thousands of thousands of people that are sick or who have died because they returned to those areas they were not safe. We have to be very careful we don’t do this again.”

He continued, “We know that President Trump is trying to for political reasons because he wants the economy to look good before the re-election — he’s trying to disregard the signs and disregard the medical advice and get the businesses open again. If that happens, it’s going to lead predictably to a lot more people getting sick and to another serge of the virus.”

He added, “The president is trying to impose artificial politically motivated deadlines so that the economy can look good before the third quarter for the election, but if that happens, we’ll simply get a lot— thousands and thousands of more people dead, and we can’t do that.”

