Let them eat ice cream.

Nancy “Antoinette” Pelosi defended her $25,000 refrigerators stocked full of gourmet ice cream as Americans stand in line at food banks.

Pelosi also continued to spread dangerous misinformation about Trump’s statements on injecting disinfectants to kill the Coronavirus.

Pelosi once again falsely claimed that Trump told people to inject their lungs with Lysol — then she laughed about her freezer full of gourmet ice cream at $13/pint.

More than 27 million Americans are unemployed due to the Coronavirus lockdowns and Pelosi thinks it’s hilarious.

WATCH:

It’s better to have ice cream in the freezer over Lysol in the lungs. pic.twitter.com/qmIk6lTVIm — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 28, 2020

