As New York mayor Bill De Blasio is threatening to arrest Jews who gather for funerals, the city announced it will be providing “free” halal meals to the city’s muslims for the month of Ramadan. 500,000 meals to be exact. They will be distributed through 32 of the city run “grab and go” sites and soup kitchens.

CNN reports:

To help families celebrate, especially those who’ve lost income due to shutdowns, New York City has announced plans to serve more than 500,000 halal meals to Muslims during Ramadan. A halal meal is one that is prepared in accordance with Islamic law. “One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday. “It’s a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated, to remember to be there for those in need, and that is now harder than ever.”

As part of ongoing efforts to support New Yorkers during the pandemic, the city will increase the supply and distribution of halal meals at 32 Grab and Go sites across all five boroughs where there are large Muslim populations. More than 400,000 halal meals will be available at 435 school sites where all New Yorkers can go for food. Another 100,000 halal meals will be distributed through soup kitchens, food pantries and community organizations.

The New York City Department of Education is committed to making free meals available daily for any New Yorker. Any New Yorker who wants one can get free meals at more than 400 Meal Hubs across the city.

During Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, which begins Thursday, April 23 the DOE will significantly increase the supply and distribution of Halal meals at 32 DOE Grab & Go sites across all five boroughs with large Muslim populations. In addition to the 32 receiving this increase, all 400+ sites will continue to have halal meals available. I must have missed the part where De Blasio gave out free meals during Palm Sunday, Passover, Good Friday, and Easter. Or maybe he never did. De Blasio is also allowing mosques to stay open, while forcing churches and synagogues to close.

