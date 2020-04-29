https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-wonsan-resort-pandemic/2020/04/29/id/965334

North Korean President Kim Jong Un, whose health has been the subject of rampant media speculation following heart surgery, might be staying in Wonsan at a coastal resort, according to satellite images showing recent movements of luxury boats often used by the leader.

A train likely belonging to Kim has also been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, according to a Washington-based website specializing in North Korea studies.

Kim has not made a public appearance since April 11, and some news outlets have reported he is critically ill.

“He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13,” Chung-in Moon, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Fox News. “Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

The luxury Wonsan complex includes nine large guesthouses, a private train center, a recreation center, a protected port, a shooting range and a covered dock believed to house his yacht.

North Korean state media has not yet mentioned Kim’s activities or health conditions, though a key aide to the president of South Korea insisted to Fox News that Kim was “alive and well.”

