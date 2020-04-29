https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/04/29/ny-mayor-de-blasio-tweets-out-threat-to-arrest-jews-who-gather-in-defiance-of-social-distancing-n386471

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is in serious trouble after tweeting out this threat directed at Jews in the city of New York. Absolutely no one is surprised that the Mayor is targeting Orthodox Jews but most everyone is disgusted. The Orthodox community is always the target for political hacks during any health crisis because their belief system puts more faith in God’s law than in man’s law. Most Orthodox Jews live in closed communities and follow their own rules based on their beliefs. Statists, who want nothing short of complete obedience, hate them for it.

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

Many are questioning why de Blasio is targeting Jews going to funerals when hundreds (maybe thousands) of people gathered in NYC to see an airshow recently.

8.5 million people live in NYC. 1.1 mill of those are Jews. 72,000 Jews live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. A few hundred (mostly teens) attended a funeral. The mayor of this big city rushed to the “scene” and also sent tweets singling out all 1.1 million Jews. Also today: pic.twitter.com/jMMlWSYtjg — OJPAC (@OJPAC) April 29, 2020

The Orthodox Jewish community regularly opts for natural herd immunity over vaccines or other measures. As a result, the Orthodox who have recovered from COVID-19 are donating large amounts of plasma in order to cure others of the virus. The mayor has not thanked them for their service to the cause. Instead, he has put a target on their backs as the cause of disease, similar to what was done to them during the last measles outbreak in New York, which played a part in attacks on Jews across New York.

Latest: Orthodox Jews are emerging as a major force in plasma donation efforts in the New York region. More than half of Mount Sinai’s donors so far are Orthodox. The effort is being led by a Hasidic shoe wholesaler from Monsey. https://t.co/IliIXodLEF — Ari Ephraim Feldman (@aefeldman) April 22, 2020

As a result of the large number of Orthodox Jews who contracted the Chinese virus, they were able to help the medical community and those suffering from it. This is not an insignificant benefit of having a large number of people exposed to the virus. Forward.com reported:

What began as a one-man volunteer effort to connect post-Covid Jews with New York-area hospitals has now become a broad coalition, including major hospitals, Orthodox groups and a range of Orthodox Jews from visibly religious Hasidic communities to the so-called Modern Orthodox who participate more fully in secular life. It’s made Orthodox Jews a major force in donating plasma, which doctors hope to have a major benefit in the fight against the coronavirus.

Mayor de Blasio’s authority to round up people who aren’t following “social distancing” requirements (which are really just voluntary) is highly questionable. The Attorney General, William Barr, issued a statement on Monday that said in part, “But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis,” and warned that his office would be tasked with stopping overreaching government agents from infringing on the People’s rights. The right to peacefully assemble is not suspended no matter what Bill de Blasio claims.

Yep Barr said so yesterday! pic.twitter.com/5BiWGbyu94 — Amy (@Amy12047286) April 29, 2020

The responses to de Blasio’s draconian orders are numerous.

This time, he assures us, the rounding up of the Jews will be for their own good! https://t.co/k6hHDWyAdE — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 29, 2020

de Blasio didn’t back down either, saying during a press conference on Wednesday that it “was said with love, but it was tough love” arguing he “won’t tolerate antisemitism” while condemning the Jews for “putting each other in danger and our police officers in danger.”

He justified targeting a group of people based on their race and religion by saying, “If in my passion and in my emotion, I said something that in any way was hurtful, I’m sorry about that, that was not my intention. But I also want to be clear, I’ve no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we’re going to deal with it very, very aggressively.”

There was no announcement from the mayor about how aggressively he plans to go after any other religion. With Ramadan approaching, it should be interesting to watch.

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/kJHHgjeRAA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 29, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

