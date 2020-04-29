https://www.dailywire.com/news/ny-small-business-on-alleged-ppp-pacing-issue-we-see-the-money-slipping-away-again

On April 3, the Small Business Administration (SBA) initiated the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was funded with $349 billion after Congress passed legislation to help small businesses that have been forced to shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After just 13 days, the funds ran dry, prompting another congressionally-approved injection of $310 billion into the SBA program, which restarted on Monday.

However, during the first round of funding distribution, the program came under fire, not just for glitches and hasty changes, but for providing funding to companies such as Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris.

After public outcry alleging that the likes of Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris weren’t the types of “small businesses” that should be receiving the PPP funding, both organizations returned the financial assistance.

The Treasury Department also issued updated guidelines pertaining to which businesses should and should not be applying for PPP funding, asking potential borrowers to first examine their “ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support their ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business” before deciding to apply for assistance.

However, seemingly as a result of the initial funding debacle, the SBA has reportedly implemented new rules for banks (lenders) over which at least one small business is crying foul.

Bloomberg reports that “the SBA said it notified lenders on Sunday that it would pace the rate of applications into its E-Tran system, meaning that all lenders should be able to submit at the same rate. The pacing mechanism was designed to prevent any one lender from submitting thousands of loans into the system at once.”

The pace, according to a source “familiar with the matter” cited by the news outlet, limits “applications to 350 per hour per lender.”

NBC News reports the pacing issue as well.

On Wednesday, according to Politico, the SBA informed banks that from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., “its systems would only accept Paycheck Protection Program loan applications from lenders with less than $1 billion in assets, representing the smallest in the industry.”

These rules, among others, would theoretically allow small businesses that bank with small lenders to have their PPP assistance loans approved before other small businesses that bank with large lenders such as Bank of America, Chase, or Wells Fargo.

According to Chaim Homnick, the owner of two small businesses in New York – baby clothing boutique Lavish Layette, which had to be shuttered under state mandate, and a summer day camp that is in uncertain territory given the extending lockdown dates – that’s exactly what’s happening to him.

“I applied literally in the first five minutes in this program through Chase that they said would be first come, first served,” Homnick told The Daily Wire.

Homnick said that he and his wife received excellent attention from Chase, which quickly had their applications ready to go, but then “the funding ran out.”

“We were done and approved by Chase, and ready for round two of funding, but the Democrats held it up with complaints, creating pressure, some of which was artificial,” Homnick stated. “The SBA said every lender could only put in 350 per hour. Chase, Bank of America, and other big banks had been told to bulk-upload loans. They did that, and then the SBA is sitting on them and pacing.”

What this means, according to Homnick, is that “if somebody who uses a smaller bank in Idaho applied two days ago, they might have gotten their loan approved” because of the small size of their lender. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of small businesses “who did everything right are being penalized because we bank at large banks, and there was bad PR in round one” of funding.

However, CNN reports that some “industry sources pushed back against the idea that the pacing mechanism was the sole reason the system was unreliable. Instead, arguing the issue was that SBA’s system was simply not equipped to handle the volume despite multiple promises to Congress and industry that the system would be ready to go this time.”

Homnick would like to see the pacing limit removed, and have the PPP loans handed out in the order in which they were filed and received.

“You can’t treat Chase as though it’s the same as any other micro bank because it covers thousands of small businesses across the entire country,” Homnick stated.

Homnick noted that helping the smallest banks isn’t the same as helping the businesses that are the most in need because not every small business banks with a small lender.

“We see the money slipping away again,” Homnick concluded.

The Daily Wire spoke to a regional communications director for the SBA, but when asked about the alleged 350-per-lender-per-hour pacing rule, they indicated that they hadn’t heard of such a rule.

A deputy associate administrator (operations) from the office of communications and public liaison for the SBA forwarded The Daily Wire’s request for comment to SBA Press Office Director Carol Wilkerson. As of publication, we have not been contacted.

