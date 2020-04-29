https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/04/29/orange-county-ca-to-open-for-business-after-flattening-covid-curve-not-everyones-happy-about-it-n386432

Orange County, California Supervisors have voted unanimously to open businesses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. And for some reason, a lot of people are quite unhappy about it.

While the business people and those of us sick of doing Zoom workouts and unable to see our buddies in person at Bible study are happy about lifting some restrictions, there are a lot of boo-birds on Twitter very unhappy with California in general and Orange County, which is taking the lead on re-opening. The hashtag “Do Not Open California” is trending on Twitter.

Supervisor Chairwoman Michelle Steel announced the partial lifting of restrictions after declaring that Orange County had “flattened the curve,” saying,

As we transition back to business as usual, we must do so in a manner that is conscious of the public health but also addressing the needs of businesses and their employees who need to put food on the table. When we talk about the business impact of COVID-19, we’re not just talking about money, we’re talking about people and their ability to provide for themselves and their families.

These are basically the rules:

The rules apply to every business, school, church, entertainment or sports venues.

If you’re sick stay home and if you’re in high risk categories, wear a mask when going to doctors and dentists.

Work six feet apart from each other. If you can’t, wear a mask. Telecommute if you can.

Employers should provide masks. Wear them.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer every 30 minutes at work or wear disposable gloves.

Take employees temperatures. If it’s over 100.4º go home.

Sterilize surfaces in workplaces, workstations that come into contact with public.

If you deal with customers you need to wear a mask and gloves. Customers should wear masks, too.

If you can build a physical barrier between employee and customer great, but it’s not required. If you can’t sanitize your hands before every interaction with customers.

Parks, beaches, trails are open. Stay socially distanced and use a face covering if the state requires it.

If you screw this up, we’ll modify these rules.

Orange County’s COVID-19 cases have plummeted. The county has had 2,151 cases of COVID-19 with 42 deaths in a county with a population of 3.2 million people. There were three deaths reported on Tuesday. There have been 27,737 tests performed in the county. The peak of the cases was reached last week with 122 cases reported. There were 34 new cases reported yesterday.

By comparison, LA County, with a population of 10-million, has suffered 21,017 cases with 1,004 deaths.

Considering that serology testing shows 442,000 people in LA County are predicted by USC and the LA County Health Department to have antibodies to the virus, the death rate is considered to be much less than feared.

Supervisor Don Wagner says the health care industry, legal community and “industry representatives” all contributed to the decision to begin reopening.

Orange County is the headquarters of multiple well known companies, not least of which is the Disney Company. Disneyland has many more hurdles to clear before reopening its theme parks. Taco Bell, Allergan, Quest Diagnostics, Acer, Kaiser, Target, Asics, not to mention In-N-Out Burger are either headquartered in Orange County or have huge presences there.

But some people don’t want to go back to work. Like Cyber Dragon who appears to be the Pauline Kael of Twitter.

I live in California and I don’t know anyone who wants to open California

I live in California and I don’t know anyone who wants to open California. #DoNotOpenCalifornia — Cyber Dragon (@CyborgSome) April 29, 2020

Some guy named Chuck Northrop, who is a devout Lefty by the looks of his “#BLM #Resist #Impeach45” hashtags on his Twitter page said,

#DoNotOpenCalifornia I work in healthcare. I’ve witnessed the devastation covid has created. Hospitals are heavily impacted and workers are overstressed and dying. Morgues are overflowing. The only thing keeping CA safe is the real front line, YOU. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

I asked Chuck where he works and am still waiting for a response, which I suspect will take till the 12th of Never to get.

I’ve heard of no morgues “overflowing.” Hospitals are “heavily impacted” because they can’t do surgeries, laying off people and may be forced to close.

#DoNotOpenCalifornia

I work in healthcare. I’ve witnessed the devastation covid has created. Hospitals are heavily impacted and workers are overstressed and dying. Morgues are overflowing. The only thing keeping CA safe is the real front line, YOU.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe — Chuck Northrop (@chucknorthrop) April 29, 2020

Jay Bradshaw who is a “public servant” and #WithHer #Resist and #VoteBlue and “Proud to stand with” another mask-wearing Democrat, Ralph Northam, believes the reason why Californians want to get back to work is to murder people so they can get their hair cut and a mani pedi.

This person, “Nallely,” claims to work in “infectious diseases and with patients whom [sic] are immunocompromised. #DoNotOpenCalifornia The antibody tests were just release [sic] not that long ago and more research needs to be done.”

So the world should stay closed until such time that the disease is vanquished. Got it.

As someone who works in infectious diseases and with patients whom are immunocompromised. #DoNotOpenCalifornia The antibody tests were just release not that long ago and more research needs to be done. Get tested for the antibodies. Donate plasma. Be part of the solution. — Nallely 🍕 (@Naw_yell_ee) April 29, 2020

Some people, it seems, just can’t take yes for an answer.

Be methinks actor, director and producer Nick Searcy has the answer for why these hyper political Lefties don’t want California to reopen.

#DoNotOpenCalifornia because Democrats are afraid if the economy ever recovers, they will lose.

#DoNotOpenCalifornia because Democrats are afraid if the economy ever recovers, they will lose. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 29, 2020

If you don’t want California to open then you can stay home. Just don’t expect the rest of us to comply.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

