During a press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the Democrat members of the House’s select subcommittee on coronavirus oversight.

Pelosi named House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) as the subcommittee’s chair. She added that House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA), House Small Business Committee Chair Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) will serve as the other Democrats on the subcommittee.

Pelosi also expressed hope that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would soon announce who the Republican members of the subcommittee will be.

