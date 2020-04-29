https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/police-wisconsin-harass-mom-allowing-daughter-play-neighbors-house-feisty-mother-stands-ground-video/

Police in Wisconsin showed up to a mother’s home because she ‘violated a stay-at-home order’ by letting her daughter play at a neighbor’s house.

The police tried to intimidate the mother but the feisty mom held her ground!

The video, which was posted to Facebook on Sunday, shows a pair of Calumet County officers harassing a mother who let her daughter play with her friends.

Calumet County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Eberhardt snarkily asked the mother if she was aware the state was in a ‘stay-at-home order.’

“Yeah, obviously,” the mother replied asking the officer why he was at her home.

“Because your daughter is going to play at other people’s home and you’re allowing it to happen,” Eberhardt said scolding her. “Stop having your kid go by other people’s home!”

The female officer then asked the mother her last name so she could ‘document’ they had contact with her for violating the stay-at-home order.

The defiant mother knew her rights and pushed back!

WATCH:

WATCH: Police officers in Wisconsin show up at a mother’s home because she “violated a state order” by letting her daughter play at a neighbor’s house. The defiant mother knows her rights and stands her ground!pic.twitter.com/AL3yMbJ3CU — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 29, 2020

