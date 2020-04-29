https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495376-police-uncover-bodies-in-u-haul-trucks-outside-nyc-funeral-home

NYPD officers on Wednesday reportedly discovered dozens of bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home.

Neighbors had called police about a foul odor they believed traced back to the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Flatlands neighborhood, according to PIX11.

Police sources told the outlet that at least 30 bodies had been stored in the trucks after the funeral home filled to capacity.

“[F]uneral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition in appropriate conditions and to follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions,” a spokesperson for the New York State Health Department told PIX11, adding that the department has been informed of the “storage issues.”

Police told a local Fox affiliate that the city’s Health Department and Environmental Protection Department were also on the scene and helped move the bodies to refrigerated trucks.

Borough president Eric Adams tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he was “heading out to Flatlands right now” to investigate the reports.

“This is exactly what I spoke about over the weekend regarding the urgent need for reform in the handling of bodies and burial processes,” he wrote. “We demand decent treatment of our deceased.”

There have been reports of funeral homes overwhelmed by the coronavirus deaths in the city, which has become a U.S. epicenter for the virus, but it’s not clear if that contributed to this particular case.

